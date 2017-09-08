BREAKING: Missing endangered man in early stages of dementia - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Missing endangered man in early stages of dementia

Duane Stanley Cocke (Source: Clayton Township Police Dept.) Duane Stanley Cocke (Source: Clayton Township Police Dept.)
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Clayton Township Police are asking for your help finding an endangered missing man.

Duane Stanley Cocke, 84, was last seen on Sept. 5 at around 6 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Corunna Road when he was checking his mail.

He is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans or khaki shorts and slipper style shoes.

Duane suffers from the early stages of dementia and is not known to own a vehicle at this time.

He is 6’0”, weighs around 180 pounds, has gray hair that is balding on top and is wearing corrective lenses.

Police report he may possibly be in the Oakland County Area.

If you have any information, call the Clayton Township Police Department at (810) 635-3230.

