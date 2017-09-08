The four horsemen of Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

The four horsemen of Saginaw County

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Sheriff is going back to the roots of a true sheriff as he traded in his high-speed cruisers for an old fashion Mustang.

Sheriff William Federspiel and his posse rode through town Friday. Their golden badges shined against their black uniforms and cowboy hats.  

The four horsemen patrolled the town without any need of radios or computers. They stopped by City Hall, the Farmer’s Market and Garber Management Group and greeted some Saginaw residents. 

