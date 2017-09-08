Police investigate burglary at Owosso store

Police are investigating a burglary at an Owosso business.

It happened at Funny Pages Hobbies on N. Washington Street.

The suspect broke into the store through the front window, which woke the owners up who live above the store, police said.

The owners went downstairs to investigate and were pushed by the suspect as he ran out of the store with stolen property, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late teens. He was wearing blue jeans and a red T-shirt and was riding a skateboard.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

