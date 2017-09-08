Trucks full of donations head to Houston

People across Mid-Michigan are loading up trucks with donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“If I was in a situation like this, I would really appreciate the help,” said Cindy Long, one of the donators for the relief effort.

Long dropped off cases of water bottles and boxes of toiletries. Even though she’s in Michigan, this is her way of lending a hand to the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

“I wanted to help out and I was trying to figure out a way. I saw this on the news this morning and thought it was an excellent way,” Long said.

On Friday, Two Men and a Truck asked the community to stuff the truck full with items that can help recovery efforts in the Houston area.

“You take it for granted,” said Josh Sharrow, from Two Men and a Truck.“ Actually every morning you get up and use your toothbrush and shampoo, think about all those things being gone. It doesn’t happen to use very often. Yeah house fires happen, but we’re talking hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of houses just gone.”

Two Men and a Truck were asking for items you would expect like cases of water bottles, but also toothpaste, diapers and even breathing masks.

“It amazes me, most of the people that come here probably use their last $10 to get some of these items and it’s truly amazing to see that,” Sharrow said.

For Long, like many of the people that donated items, she said she is happy to do her part.

“I feel it’s a small thing, but better than nothing,” Long said. “I could’ve sat back and thought well someone will do it, but I wanted to be the one to do something too.”

Donations can also be made on Saturday at any Two Men and a Truck locations until noon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.