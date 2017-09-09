Pleasant weekend ahead in Mid-Michigan

After an unsettled workweek in Mid-Michigan, we've been looking forward to the pleasant conditions this weekend and thankfully, that forecast hasn't changed a bit!

Today & Tonight

With clearing skies overnight, low humidity, and very little wind, we had a perfect recipe for temperatures to fall of a cliff and we're certainly seeing that around Mid-Michigan this morning. Out the door early today, expect plenty of 30s and 40s.

Generous sun is expected early today, which should help those temperatures warm up later on today to around 60 by lunchtime, with middle 60s for most later on this afternoon.

Northeasterly winds off of Lake Huron will not only keep our lakeshore areas cooler, but will provide a mechanism for some cumulus cloud development (puffy, cotton candy type clouds), as we get closer to lunchtime and the afternoon. While it may block the sun for a moment or two, we don't expect the sun to go away.

Cloud cover quickly fades this evening, with skies clearing around completely around sunset or shortly thereafter. This will allow temperatures to fall off efficiently again tonight, with lows expected to be in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will once again be possible tonight, with advisories not out of the question for our northern counties.

Sunday

Saturday will be beautiful, but if you can believe it, Sunday will be even nicer in Mid-Michigan.

We'll start off chilly with 30s and 40s, like Saturday, but we don't expect much cloud cover at all through the day. Full sun will carry us closer to the 70 degree mark, but most of us will still come up just a touch short in the upper 60s. A few readings in the 70s certainly aren't impossible, however.

Skies stay clear through Sunday evening, allowing for a calm, quiet end to the weekend. No complaints, right? When preparing the kids for the school day on Monday, be sure to lay out the jacket or sweatshirt with lows falling into the 40s yet again.

