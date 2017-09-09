In book, Clinton admits mistakes, casts blame for 2016 loss

Hillary Clinton is admitting to more than one mistake in her losing campaign for president. And she's also passing around plenty of blame on others as she revisits the defeat in a new book.

Clinton calls her use of a private email server while at the State Department "dumb." She says her comment about putting coal miners out of business is the mistake she regrets the most. She also calls her paid speeches to Wall Street banks bad "optics."

Contributing to her loss, in Clinton's view, are Russian hackers, accusations by then-FBI Director James Comey, and a primary battle with Bernie Sanders.

Clinton also concludes that some of the opposition to her was party because she's a woman.

The book, titled "What Happened," goes on sale Tuesday.

