2 found dead of gunshot wounds after SUV crash - WNEM TV 5

2 found dead of gunshot wounds after SUV crash

Authorities in Grand Rapids say two people who died from gunshot wounds were found after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

   The Grand Rapids Press reports authorities found the bodies on Saturday just before 2 a.m.

   Police say a 27-year-old man was found dead inside the SUV. A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was found dead about 50 yards away in a parking lot.

   Authorities did not immediately have further details.

