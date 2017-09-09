Lawsuit filed over a 2015 Jail death

Another lawsuit has been filed against Macomb County Jail over the death of an inmate.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports that estate of an Eastpointe man who fatally overdosed while in custody has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the jail, its healthcare provider and the county.

Daniel Byrd died in November 2015 three weeks into his incarceration. He was 42.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court. It alleges that officials violated Byrd's constitutional rights by failing to keep drugs and other contraband away from Byrd, who was an addict.

Several other lawsuits have been filed against the jail in recent years over inmate deaths.

A message left Saturday for a jail spokeswoman wasn't immediately returned.

