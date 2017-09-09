Sunny Sunday ahead

After an unsettled workweek in Mid-Michigan, we finally saw some beautiful weather with plenty of sunshine today. Thankfully, that forecast won’t be changing much as we head toward Sunday! The one difference will be warmer temps!

Tonight

A gorgeous evening all across Mid-Michigan tonight. We saw plenty of sun earlier this afternoon and it was a little warmer today as a result. Highs reached the middle and upper 60s. Now that the sun has set, we will be cooling down again.

Temps this evening will fall into the 50s before slipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s again for overnight lows. Dress appropriately for any Saturday night plans as it will be getting chilly. You can find current temps here.

Clear skies and light winds will lead to another cold night. With temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We could see some patchy frost overnight, mostly in our northern counties north of the bay and away from the water.

Take in any sensitive plants for the night so they don’t get damaged by the cold.

Sunday

It may be hard to believe, but Sunday’s weather will be even nicer than what we enjoyed today!

It will be another chilly morning with 30s and 40s. A jacket will be needed tomorrow morning before we warm up during the afternoon.

There will nothing but sunshine tomorrow, and with full sun we’ll quickly warm up. Temps will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for highs Sunday. A few readings in the lower 70s certainly aren't impossible.

Skies stay clear and sunny all through Sunday evening, allowing for a calm, quiet end to the weekend.

When preparing the kids for the school day on Monday, be sure to lay out the jacket or sweatshirt with lows falling into the 40s yet again Sunday night.

Next Week

After a very rainy week last week Mother Nature is doing a 180. We will be seeing nothing but sunshine as we begin the new work week on Monday.

In addition to mostly sunny skies, temps will also be warming up with afternoon highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. Those temps are closer to average for this time of the year.

Sunshine continues through much of the upcoming week. We will see some highs clouds from Irma Wednesday and Thursday. As it stands right now we will be dry, but there is the potential we may see a few light showers Wednesday and Thursday. It’s still early so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

For now expect mostly sunny skies and temps warming up into the middle 70s. You can find the full First Warn 5 7-day forecast here.

