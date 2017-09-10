A gorgeous Sunday heading our way

Good Sunday morning and happy opening day to my fellow NFL fans! A sprawling area of high pressure will deliver awesome weather to Mid-Michigan today. The excellent weather will continue into the new week as well, with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures expected through Tuesday. A chance of showers will arrive beginning on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Irma move closer to Mid-Michigan.

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are expected for your Sunday. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Light east to northeast winds may result in slightly cooler air near the lake shore, but overall a beautiful day is on the way!

Mostly clear skies will continue through tonight. With the mostly clear skies and light winds, the stage will be set for some patchy dense fog development. Be sure to tune into WNEM TV-5 Wakeup beginning at 4:30 am to see if your Monday morning commute will be impacted. You can also check out local Live Cams by following the link below:

http://www.wnem.com/category/211236/web-cams

Monday:

Monday morning low temperatures will be in the low 40s for most areas in Mid-Michigan, but some areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will likely observe morning lows in the upper 30s. Any morning fog will lift as the morning progresses, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures expected. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70s.

The Week Ahead:

A continuation of dry and pleasant conditions is excepted on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s. A few high clouds may advance into the area in association with Hurricane Irma, but a mostly sunny day is expected.

A chance of showers arrives heading into Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Irma move north toward Mid-Michigan. Widespread rainfall is not expected at this time, however scattered showers are possible especially south of I-69. Wednesday afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 70s under partly sunny skies.

A slight chance of showers will continue through Thursday and Friday under partly sunny skies. High temperatures each day are expected to climb into the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.