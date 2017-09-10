Cell phone may have caused fatal crash

A 24 year old woman from the Lake area was killed Saturday morning when she was thrown from her vehicle in Isabella County.

The accident happened on Northbound US 127 near Vernon Road.

Sheriff's Deputies say the victim's Ford Explorer went off the road and rolled over several times.

There is some indication that the driver was distracted by a cell phone.

The crash is still under investigation. The woman's name is being withheld while her family is notified.

