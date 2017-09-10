Man killed in weekend shooting

Flint Police say a man died early Saturday morning after being shot several times.

Police were called before 1 a.m. after the victim came in to the Emergency Room at Hurley Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe that he was shot at K & J Market in the 26 hundred block of Flushing Road.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Troy Simpson at 810 237 6925 or CRIMESTOPPERS, 1-800 422 JAIL.

