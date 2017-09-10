Police pursuit ends in trees

An Isabella County Sheriff's Deputy was on patrol Friday night when he spotted a vehicle traveling at 80mph on Brinton Road near West Coleman Road.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver continued in to Mecosta County where more deputies joined the chase.

The suspect then lost control, went off the road and crashed in to some trees.

He escaped the crash without injuries and surrendered.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main says the suspect has three outstanding warrants from three different counties. He also has a suspended driver's license and was driving without it.

Police also determined that he was intoxicated during the pursuit.

He is being held in the Isabella County Jail while he waits to face a judge.

