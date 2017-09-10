Pope Francis injured on tour

Pope Francis has suffered a facial bruise and cut to his left cheek while visiting Columbia.

A Vatican spokesperson says the pontiff struck his head against something while riding in the "popemobile" in the city of Cartagena.

Pope Francis was treated with ice at the scene and continued greeting thousands of people along a street.

The pope is wrapping up the Columbia visit by honoring St. Peter Claver who ministered to African slaves who passed through Cartagena.

