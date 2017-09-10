Police in Saginaw report no summer homicides

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.More >
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.More >
Bolling said in a tweet on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, were devastated by the loss of their son, Eric Chase Bolling.More >
By mid-afternoon on Sunday, Irma was a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.More >
Two people are dead after a crash rear-ended an empty school bus in Mt. Pleasant.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said the storm surge could be as high as to 6 to 12 feet. "This will cover your house."More >
