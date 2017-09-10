Michigan native braces for Irma

"A lot of my family members have called me. some with tears ad crying. I can understand that they are very worried about us." says Frank Warren

Michigan native, Frank Warren is trying to calm his loved ones as he braces for Hurricane Irma. Warren lives in Venice a city off of Florida's west coast. He moved here just two and half years ago to retire.

"We are going to be pretty safe here. My only concern is the storm surge. Right now we are not under a mandatory evacuation." says Frank Warren

He says he didn't leave because he wasn't expecting he had to. be believes his house is tough enough to withstand the "nuclear hurricane". He says is prepared to wait it out. He has a generator, water bottles and metal treated windows.

"We are in for the long haul. We are not going to get out. It would actually be foolish now. I would be risking myself." says Frank Warren

warren says he expects the eye of the storm to arrive near his home this evening. he is in positive spirits - hoping Irma will weaken as she approaches.

"We are praying that this hurricane moves very quickly across the top of us. and we suffer minimal damage." says says Frank Warren