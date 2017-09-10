Sanchez hit hard, Tigers lose again at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) -- Teoscar Hernandez hit his first two home runs of the season, Darwin Barney had four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Detroit 8-2 Sunday to assure the Tigers of just their second losing season in a decade.

Hernandez, who played one game in April and then was brought up from the minors on Sept. 1, hit a two-run drive in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth, both off Anibal Sanchez (3-4). Hernandez made his big league debut last year, when he hit four homers for Houston.

Hernandez also singled in the seventh. He became Toronto's first rookie with a multihomer game since J.P. Arencibia at Texas on July 22, 2011, and the first with five RBIs since Anthony Gose against Boston on Sept. 8, 2012.

