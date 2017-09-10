Summer still has a little in the tank

Beautiful weekend weather continued into Monday, and there's still plenty left in the coming days. Summer's even set to go out swinging in its final week!

Overnight

Bands of high cirrus clouds on the northern fringe of Tropical Storm Irma will continue to stream in from the south overnight. Though they will be a steady presence in our skies, they will do little more than lead to some veiled moonlight.

On a more positive note, they will offer up some slight insulation, so low temperatures will only slip to the upper 40s and low 50s. Still cool, but an overall pleasant night. Lack of wind could again lead to a few isolated patches of fog, so use some extra caution on the roads!

Current temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Tuesday

Irma's high clouds will continue to occasionally stream northward on Tuesday, but sunshine will still be a major player in the forecast. Highs will take an even warmer turn into the middle and upper 70s, marking the beginning of a prolonged stretch of late-Summer warmth that will likely carry us at least through the beginning of next week.

Wednesday & Beyond

As the remnants of Irma continue to unravel over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Wednesday, it's leftover moisture will spread out across the eastern half of the country. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over for the middle of the week, and we may see a few showers, but the system likely won't have much to work with when it reaches us. Highs will hang closer to the mid 70s due to the added clouds.

Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for any potential impacts from Irma.

Thursday through Saturday will feature a general mix of sun and clouds with daily highs running in the middle to upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms may return with a new frontal system next Sunday.