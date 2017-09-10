Sunny moderation

Our weekend weather has been a real treat, and it shows no signs of letting up soon. We've got several bright days ahead, complete with a slightly warmer trend in the temperatures!

Tonight

When it comes to our weather, it's all about high pressure. We continue to reap the benefits of a large ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and a strong dome of high pressure at the surface. That's going to mean another round of clear skies overnight, along with another chilly slate of low temperatures.

Most of us will see the mercury slide to the upper 30s and low 40s, with a few rural locations possibly dipping as far as the mid 30s. Though the skies will be clear throughout the night, the cooling and a lack of wind will set us up for some patchy fog to develop after midnight. Visibility may drop quickly on the roads, so remain alert if traveling overnight or on Monday morning. Low beams for safety!

Current temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Monday & Tuesday

High pressure remains in the driver's seat, so the first two days of the work and school week look absolutely great! Monday morning commuters will have to contend with some of the lingering fog, but the rising sun will begin to burn it off quickly by mid-morning or so. From there, sunshine stays in control with afternoon highs set to climb into the mid 70s, putting right back at average for mid-September.

Monday night bring another round of generally clear skies, but won't be quite as chilly. Lows will hold in the upper 40s to around 50, but light winds will likely mean another round of patchy fog.

Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida tonight will gradually weaken and lift north over the next 48 hours, likely remaining a remnant low over somewhere over southern Tennessee. While the system will remain well south of the Great Lakes, bands of high clouds on the northern fringe may spill into parts of lower Michigan throughout the day.

Sunshine will still be a major player in the forecast on Tuesday, with highs warming further into the middle and upper 70s. This will mark the beginning of a prolonged stretch of late-Summer warmth that will likely carry us at least through next weekend.

Wednesday & Beyond

The only potential blemish on an otherwise perfect forecast comes on Wednesday. As the remnants of Irma continue to unravel over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, it's leftover moisture will begin to spread out across the eastern half of the country. Based on current forecast trends, we at least run a small chance of seeing a few showers stray north into Michigan. This will depend on exactly what happens to Irma as the system weakens, but worth noting nonetheless.

Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for any potential impacts from Irma.

Outside of that, Wednesday through Saturday will feature a general mix of sun and clouds with daily highs running in the middle to upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms may return with a new frontal system next Sunday.