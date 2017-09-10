Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Semi-truck rolls over on I-75



SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A semi-truck rolled over on I-75 near exit 149 this evening. 

It happened around 7:15 pm, with multiple emergency crews responding to the southbound side of traffic. 

Two lanes have been closed to clean up the scene. We're told it should be reopen by 10pm. 

We're still working to learn more information as to the condition of anyone involved, and what caused the rollover. 

