Construction to change traffic pattern

Street reconstruction is scheduled to begin Monday, September 11th, on a section of East Patrick Road in Midland.

East Patrick will be converted to a one-way street from Swede Avenue to Waldo Avenue during the project.

Westbound traffic will be detoured around the construction using Waldo, Eastlawn Drive and Swede.

Work should be finished by early November.

