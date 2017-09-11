Meeting for apartment fire victims - WNEM TV 5

Meeting for apartment fire victims

Residents are still displaced after the July fire at Green Hill Apartments in Midland.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved Altman Management's request for tenants to continue to receive rent assistance while they live in temporary locations.

An information meeting on housing assistance is being hosted today by Altman Management  and Federal housing officials.

It's set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Midland Holiday Inn, 810 Cinema Drive.

