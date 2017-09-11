Sunny start to the new work week

Our weekend weather was a real treat! Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. As we start a new week we keep the nice weather rolling and we add some warmer temps. Mother Nature reminding us that summer isn’t over just yet.

Today & Tonight

A cool start to the day with out-the-door temps in the 40s and even a few upper 30s this morning. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog early this morning. It may slow you down a little on the AM commute, but by later this morning it will burn off and we will be sunny for the rest of the day.

High pressure remains in control of our weather today. That means plenty of sunshine for this morning and afternoon. With all that abundant sunshine temps will rise quickly this afternoon. Highs will reach into the middle 70s, putting us right at average for mid-September.

Mostly sunny skies will be the staple this afternoon and evening giving us nice weather for any outdoor events of activities today. You'll want the jacket this morning, but can ditch it by this afternoon.

Clear skies hold tonight as well. Even with clear skies it but won't be quite as chilly. Lows will hold in the upper 40s to around 50°, but light winds mean some patchy fog may develop for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

After a traditional cool start to the morning, tomorrow will bring similar conditions as today. Sunshine will be a major factor of the forecast Tuesday.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida Sunday and is gradually weakening as it moves north over the next 48 hours. While the system will remain well to the south of the Great Lakes region, bands of high clouds on the northern fringe may spill into parts of Lower Michigan throughout the day Tuesday.

The most this system will do is give us some filtered sunshine during the afternoon.

Despite a few highs clouds tomorrow temps won’t be bothered. Highs on Tuesday will rise in to the middle and upper 70s! Getting above normal for once.

Clear skies last all day Tuesday with just a few extra clouds moving in Tuesday night. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday & Beyond

The main theme this week will be sunshine and warm, summer-like temps.

We only have one chance for rain this week and it comes on Wednesday. What’s leftover of Irma will linger over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys for the middle half of this week. The leftover moisture of the system will spread out across the eastern half of the country. Right now we at least have a small chance of seeing a few light showers stray north into Michigan. This will depend on exactly what happens to Irma as the system continues to weaken, but worth noting nonetheless.

Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for any potential impacts from Irma.

Outside of the stray shower chance Wednesday the rest of the week will be gorgeous. Mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday along with daily highs running in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Scattered thunderstorms may return with a new frontal system late in the evening Sunday.

