Temperatures climb this week with plenty of sunshine

Sun has been abundant across all of Mid-Michigan today. In addition, temperatures have been very comfortable in the mid 60s to low 70s. With the help of high pressure, we'll continue this trend of beautiful weather, but there may be a wrench thrown into that plan during the middle of the week.

Tonight

Some high clouds may invade Mid-Michigan this evening, otherwise we will be under mostly clear skies. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to near 50 with light and variable winds. Between the cool temperatures and the light winds, it will be possible for some patchy fog to form. The fog shouldn't be widespread, but it can't hurt to give yourself a little extra time to get to work tomorrow morning.

Tuesday

High pressure will hold on for one more day, but Irma is fighting to at least bring us some high cloud cover. Outside of some of the high clouds from Irma, we'll be under mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday & Beyond

Irma refuses to go quietly into the sunset and Wednesday will be the day we notice the remnants of the system. Most of the rain will stay to the south of Mid-Michigan, but a few isolated showers will work their way into the area. Expect partly cloudy skies if you aren't under one of the isolated showers. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

High pressure returns for the second half of the week, bringing sunshine to Mid-Michigan once again. That sunshine will carryover into the weekend and if you thought that summer was over, think again. By the time the weekend rolls around, temperatures will be in the upper 70s, close to 80. This weekend will be a great one to get in any outdoor activities.

