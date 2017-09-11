Burger King looking to hire managers, crew members in 1-day job fair

Need a job? Burger King is looking to hire.

GSP Hospitality wants to hire 1,500 managers and crew members nationwide during a nationwide job fair on Sept. 12.

That includes 125 crew members and 10 managers in the State of Michigan.

There are several locations in Mid-Michigan looking to bring on new employees, including restaurants in Bay City, Midland, Saginaw, and Grand Blanc.

Click here to see locations where the hiring fair will be held, and how to apply online.

Interviews will be held in-store from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Management level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven bonuses, benefits, and other perks, according to GSP.

