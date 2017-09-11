Two dead in I-94 crash, 5 injured - WNEM TV 5

Two dead in I-94 crash, 5 injured

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Courtesy: Baroda-Lake Twp. Police Courtesy: Baroda-Lake Twp. Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle heading westbound on I-94 in Berrien County went off the highway and rolled into a wooded area with seven people inside, including a 4-year-old child.

Baroda-Lake Township Police Department responded to the crash at 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Fransico Valle-Lopez, 32, and Osvaldo Leon, 13, died at the scene of the crash.

Four people were taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. Those victims included Raul Leon, 38, Osiris Leon, 17, Osmiry Leon, 4, and Oscar Leon, 15.

Alma Leon, 33, was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.

Five of the passengers are from Elgin, IL, while two of them, Valle-Lopez and Leon are from Guerrero, Mexico.

I-94 westbound was shut down between mile marker 22 and 16 for about three hours.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Investigators are considering a blown tire as the possible contributing cause.

