6th annual Midland Pick Your Pet Picnic - WNEM TV 5

6th annual Midland Pick Your Pet Picnic

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: Humane Society of Midland County Photo credit: Humane Society of Midland County
Photo credit: Humane Society of Midland County Photo credit: Humane Society of Midland County
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Humane Society of Midland County is hosting an adoption event with special discounts on Sept. 17.

The sixth annual Pick Your Pet Picnic runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Humane Society of Midland County, located at 4371 East Ashman.

Pick Your Pet is offering special adoption discounts, including:

Cats – No adoption fee

Kittens - $25, or two for $40

Dogs - $0 to $50 depending on how long they have been in the shelter

Pets for Vets (all animals for veterans) – No fee

Attendants can enjoy a free lunch with hot dogs, chips, desserts, water, and pop.

All the animals are spayed/neutered with current vaccines, tested, microchipped, and more.

To visit the Humane Society of Midland County's website, visit here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.