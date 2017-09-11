6th annual Midland Pick Your Pet Picnic

The Humane Society of Midland County is hosting an adoption event with special discounts on Sept. 17.

The sixth annual Pick Your Pet Picnic runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Humane Society of Midland County, located at 4371 East Ashman.

Pick Your Pet is offering special adoption discounts, including:

Cats – No adoption fee

Kittens - $25, or two for $40

Dogs - $0 to $50 depending on how long they have been in the shelter

Pets for Vets (all animals for veterans) – No fee

Attendants can enjoy a free lunch with hot dogs, chips, desserts, water, and pop.

All the animals are spayed/neutered with current vaccines, tested, microchipped, and more.

