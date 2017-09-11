Old Glory flying above Mackinac Bridge on 9/11 anniversary - WNEM TV 5

Old Glory flying above Mackinac Bridge on 9/11 anniversary

Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is honoring America and those that lost their lives 16 years ago by flying Old Glory above the Mackinac Bridge.

MDOT posted two pictures of the flag flying in observance of Sept. 11. TV5 viewer Brandi Mitchell caught it on video when she crossed the bridge today.

