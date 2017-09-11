Old Glory flying above Mackinac Bridge on 9/11 anniversary

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is honoring America and those that lost their lives 16 years ago by flying Old Glory above the Mackinac Bridge.

MDOT posted two pictures of the flag flying in observance of Sept. 11. TV5 viewer Brandi Mitchell caught it on video when she crossed the bridge today.

MDOT Pic of the Day: The #MackinacBridge Authority is honoring America and those lost 16 years ago. #911Anniversary pic.twitter.com/HUCYge5CuU — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) September 11, 2017

Another angle of Old Glory soaring above the #MackinacBridge this morning in observance of #911Anniversary #PatriotDay pic.twitter.com/VYNcXb99ae — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) September 11, 2017

