Midland County water main flushing

Some Midland residents may notice a temporary change in their tap water.

This is because crews in Midland County have started their fall water main flushing program.

They opened hydrants on Sept. 11 south of Isabella Road and Homer Township. From there, crews plan to move north towards Larkin and Mills Township.

The project should take about five weeks to complete. While the water may look orange, it is safe to drink. However, residents are urged to not do laundry while your water discolored.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.