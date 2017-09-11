The Hurley Foundation is holding its 33rd annual Trauma Center Golf Classic.

The golfing charity event is at the Flint Golf Club for the entire day.

This year Lieutenant Jeff Neville will be the Trauma Golf Ambassador and guest of honor.

He will share his story of surviving the terror attack at Flint Bishop International Airport at 6 p.m. Neville was stabbed in the neck while he was trying to save other lives back in June 21. At the time, Neville was working for the Bishop Airport Public Safety.

All proceeds will help benefit Hurley’s Trauma Center and burn units at Hurley Medical Center.

