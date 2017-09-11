One killed, 1 hurt in motorcycle accident - WNEM TV 5

One killed, 1 hurt in motorcycle accident

Posted:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One person is dead, another hurt after a motorcycle accident.

Thomas Township Police were called to the area of N. River Road and Geddes Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 9.

There they found a 52-year-old woman dead, and a 54-year-old man hurt. The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unclear.

Investigators said the man was driving, and the woman was a passenger on the motorcycle.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, and the victim’s names have not been released.

Neither were wearing helmets, and alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

