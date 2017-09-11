Midland Balloon Festival is nearly here

Midland will be over taken by hot air balloons this weekend.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held in downtown Midland and the Midland County Fairgrounds.

Residents can get a close look at the hot air balloons from September 14th to 17th. Events include mass balloon launches, balloon flights, and balloon glows. Pilots will also be stopping by local elementary schools on Friday. The festival will also be holding a food drive for local food banks.

All events can be found below:

Burner Glow: Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Midland

25 to 30 balloon baskets with their burns will glow for everyone to see. There will be a collector’s card scavenger hunt for kids. Attendants can get a closer look at the balloons and meet the pilots.

Balloon Headquarters Food Drive: Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Midland County Fairgrounds

Bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food banks. DJ begins and concessions open.

Main Event Mass Balloon Launch: Friday at 6 p.m. at the Midland County Fairgrounds

Mass Balloon Glow: Friday at 7:45 p.m. at the Midland County Fairgrounds

Mass Balloon Flight: Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

The location has not been determined, but it will remain in Midland.

Mass Balloon Launch: Saturday at 6 p.m. in Midland County Fairgrounds

Mass Balloon Glow: Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in Midland County Fairgrounds

Mass Balloon Launch: Sunday at 6:45 a.m.

The location has not been determined, but it will remain in Midland.

Check out the balloon festival website here.

