Will Irma impact Mid-Michigan?

Irma thrashed Florida from the Keys on Sunday all the way to Jacksonville on Monday morning. The Florida Keys took the hardest hit as it was the first place in the United States that Irma made landfall. Then Irma took aim on the Florida Peninsula, making landfall on Marco Island on Sunday afternoon. The highest recorded wind gust in the United States as a result of Irma occurred at Naples Municipal Airport with a gust of 142 mph!

After making landfall for a second time, Irma stayed over land as it moved to the north. This helped weaken Irma, but it still packed quite a punch for folks from Tampa Bay to Orlando and beyond. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Irma has weakened to a Tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. While Irma has weakened dramatically, it still will cause plenty of issues for folks in the southeast.

The question for us is will Irma bring rain to Mid-Michigan. Irma is forecast to track to the north into western Tennessee by Wednesday morning. The size of the storm alone is astonishing and is already bringing cloud cover into southern Michigan. The remnants of Irma will gradually push into Mid-Michigan bringing some scattered showers by Wednesday. Once Irma moves into Mid-Michigan, it will get picked up by the jet stream and the scattered showers will be the only thing we see out of it.

