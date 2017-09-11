Detroit man charged in wild high-speed chase on I-75

Charges have been filed against a man who led police on a more than 45-minute high-speed chase down I-75.

The dramatic chase happened on Friday, Sept. 8 near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

After driving at speeds near 100 miles per hour down I-75, exiting and entering multiple times northbound and southbound, the suspect hit a flat tire.

Video shows the suspect, 22-year-old Derronn Sherard, climb out of his vehicle and run into traffic, jumping up on top of a van.

Detroit Police said they were investigating the attempted murder of a woman when they tried to pull Sherard over.

He’s now charged with fleeing and resisting.

