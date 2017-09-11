Program helps recruit local first responders

When emergencies arise, a first responder can mean the difference between life and death. Local ambulance companies are sounding the alarm, though, because there are fewer people to fill those necessary positions.

A creative program might change that.

"MMR is working really hard at recruiting into our EMS training programs. In the state of Michigan and across the nation we are short EMS professionals, so this could not have come at a better time. So, to expose EMS as a real viable career for high school students is really exciting for us,” said Lynn Schutter, MMR director of community relations.

It's known as the Explorer Program, a co-ed branch of the Boy Scouts. Organizers said it will help high school students find a future career.

"We're hoping that the boys and girls involved in this program are going to be able to really network with community members. It's going to be a great thing to put on their college resume and it will also be nice for them to really talk to other professionals and see how they can they really use this to their advantage,” said Megan Potts, unit service executive for Boy Scouts of America.

At the end of the program, students will also walk away with CPR and first aid certifications.

Boy Scouts of America is partnering with MMR to give kids a hands-on experience at what it’s like to be a first responder.

Schutter said EMS training is a great alternative to college for anyone interested in the medical field.

"It's really quite a calling to be able to respond to individuals perhaps at the worst day of their life and provide that reassurance and comfort and have those necessary skills to really save a life,” she said.

Potts said this type of experience can't be taught in the classroom.

"They're going to be really in and immersed into this program so it's going to be a great opportunity one that they should definitely not pass up,” she said.

