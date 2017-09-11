WATCH: Saginaw mom speaking out after cars speed past daughter's bus

It's a problem parents across the area have complained about for years - drivers going too fast in school zones, or not following the law when approaching a stopped school bus.

Linda Davis of Saginaw is concerned over the safety of her children. She shared a video to Saginaw's Online Neighborhood Watch showing several cars driving around a stopped bus while her daughter was boarding.

"As the bus is stopped and my daughter is loading onto the bus, I mean, three or four cars just go flying by and no attempt to slow down nothing,” Davis said.

Davis, a mother of seven, watches her kids get on the bus every morning. She said lately most drivers aren't even taking notice.

"We had the police come park down here because the kids are coming out of school. We got a crossing guard that stands on the corner across the street from us and she was almost hit twice last year,” Davis said.

Even when a bus is no longer in motion, drivers can still pass by in certain situations. However, it all depends on the blinking lights at the top.

According to Michigan state law, all vehicles must stop no less than 20 feet from a school bus displaying alternately flashing red lights, and may not proceed until the school bus has resumed motion or the visual signals are no longer turned on.

Davis said from her angle of view she couldn't properly tell whether the lights were flashing red, but she said, regardless, drivers should approach the situation more carefully.

"They need to slow down and be extremely cautious. I mean, you know if it's not my daughter, what if it's somebody else's child,” Davis said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.