Save it or shave it? Fundraiser to decide fate of man's beard

The future of Brian Wendt’s 13-inch beard is in jeopardy, but it’s all for a good cause. He’s now letting the community decide if he gets to keep it.

“I’ve been growing it out for three years and I started growing it when I was in college to keep up with my dad,” Wendt said.

Wendt refers to his beard as a majestic one, but his longtime friend does not agree. Audra Warner has been asking him to cut it off for years.

“It’s just so long and not maintained and I think it’s stopping him from finding the right girl,” Warner said.

Wendt finally agreed to cut it off, as long as it wasn’t in vain, so they decided to hold a competition. Whoever raises enough money gets what they want.

“If you want to get in on ‘Save It or Shave It’ you can,” Warner said. “They have donation jars at Michalkow Orthodontics in Fenton and at Gaines Bar.”

The competition also has a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $1,000.

Wendt said no matter the outcome, all the money raised will go to the Navy Marine Core Relief Society - an organization close to his heart.

“When my brother died, they helped my cousin and I, who were deployed, to get home to go to his funeral,” Wendt said.

The results and the winning action will take place at Gaines Bar this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Warner is currently winning.

