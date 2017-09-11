ATQ: Residents outraged over plan to build low-income senior facility

Maria Calverley wants answers.

She lives in a quiet neighborhood in Goodrich, which could possibly start to look a little different if one developer gets its way.

"I just don't understand how our city can take on the burden of a development this huge with such little taxes being paid? How are they getting away with that?” she said.

The developer is M & B Construction. They are proposing turning a residential area into a low-income senior living center.

“One community member asked our board, ‘Name one reason this is good for our community? One!’ And we waited and no response and she said, ‘Thank you very much. You just gave me your answer,’” Calverley said.

Calverley and many others are pushing back. They are begging the city not to change the current zoning which would stop any commercial space from going in.

"Low income housing sometimes brings low character people and sometimes low character people have low income behaviors,” one resident said.

Residents said the new development would get extreme tax breaks they think would end up falling on the people in the community.

TV5 asked the developer why they were trying to change the landscape even though so many people were against it. However, they haven’t returned our calls.

Calverley believes if the development goes through, it will lower home values and her peace of mind.

"How are the seniors supposed to cross the road? How are they supposed to get across the road to the church? And there is no grocery store for them. We have Dollar General in town and that is not a grocery store,” she said.

A vote going on right now with the city council could decide if the zoning will be changed.

Residents in the neighborhood said if it goes through, they will continue to fight it.

