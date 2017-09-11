Community mourns mother, son killed after car rear-ends school bus

A mother and her young adult son died when the car they were in slammed into the back of a school bus. Now, people from all over are helping to ensure both get a proper sendoff.

"Just absolute heartbreak,” Tyler Cline said about the death of his former wrestler Josh Schafer.

Schafer and his mother, Kim, were killed in a car accident Friday morning.

Schafer graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 2016 where he starred on both the football and wrestling teams.

Cline said Schafer was his first team captain.

“He was an excellent captain. He was the ultimate competitor. And I think he was fifth in his class. He was just a true student athlete. Anything everything that you would want,” Cline said.

The shock and pain from Friday’s wreck is still fresh, but school administrators said they are grateful to the community and what they've done to help try and ease their sorrow.

"People have reached out from near and far. The GoFundMe account has done great. You just to help supplement some of the fees and whether it's the funeral or bills that come upon you when you're not expecting things,” Jim Conway said.

Conway is the athletic director for the Oilers. He said both Josh and Kim played big roles within the school community.

He said their unexpected loss leaves a void that will never be filled.

"Kids are hurting, parents are hurting, and ex-teammates are hurting. And you just try to rally yourself enough and find a way to relate to these kids that grieving and we're going to move through this,” Conway said.

As for Cline, he knows Josh has a younger brother and a father who are in tremendous pain right now, and he wants them to know he's there for them.

“The wrestling family is here, and any way that we can help their family out we'll do it,” he said.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.