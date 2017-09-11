Michigan National Guard to send 1,000 troops to Florida - WNEM TV 5

Michigan National Guard to send 1,000 troops to Florida

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Michigan National Guard will be sending a thousand troops to Florida as it prepares for a massive cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Units from across the state are assembling at Camp Grayling and preparing to leave this week.

Consumers Energy reports it's already sent 72 people to Florida.

At least 42 people have been killed as a result of the storm, and millions have been left without power.

