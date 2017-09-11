Township to hold do-over after top cop vote violated state law

A township in search of their new top cop may have to wait a little bit longer to seal the deal.

"We probably violated the Opens Meeting Act by not posting the notices in all of the public places that we should,” Township Supervisor Chris Dillard said.

That means the controversy surrounding the selection of a new police chief in Buena Vista Township still isn't quite over.

The townships attorney advised the board that the meeting held on the Friday before Labor Day, where the board voted to hire Saginaw Police Sergeant Reggie Williams as Buena Vista police chief, violated the state's Open Meetings Act.

"Keep in mind that we are a pretty young board, we're not even a year old yet, so mistakes will be made. And we are glad to be able to have the opportunity to redo this violation,” Dillard said.

The Open Meetings Act says the township must inform the public about meetings on their website, which the trustees didn't do.

All they did was leave a note on the door of the township hall.

Two of the trustees couldn't make it to the meeting. Now, the vote to name Williams as police chief is out the door and he's not chief until a new vote is taken.

Williams said he didn’t have a comment on the situation at this time, but ex-Buena Vista Police Chief Brian Booker does.

"We just gotta wait and see what transpires after this,” Booker said.

Booker was voted the No. 1 candidate over Williams, who was ranked No. 2 by the Michigan Municipal League - the outside firm that held the interviews for the job.

This redo of the special meeting has Booker hoping the trustees’ votes will change and they'll elect him to be chief.

"I surely hope they would. I wouldn't have applied to go back to Buena Vista if I hadn't gotten the support from the citizens, the officers and certain board members,” Booker said.

The new meeting will be held Thursday at the Buena Vista Township Hall at 6 p.m. This time, the information is posted on their website.

