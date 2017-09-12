Toasty Tuesday temps

The official start of fall is only 10 days away, but you’d never guess it with the weather we’re having. Sunshine and warm temps in the 70s on tap today. As we approach the end of the week we’ll approach the 80s. Summer is going out with a swing!

Today & Tonight

Another gorgeous day in our string of nice weather that we’ve been enjoying since this weekend. We are cool waking up to temps in the 40s and lower 50s as you step out the door this morning.

A jacket is a good idea at the bus stop this morning, but by this afternoon as the kids head home they won’t need it. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° in some spots. Getting above average for a change today.

Expect another good dose of sunshine for our Tuesday (One reason we are seeing warm temps). Sunshine today will seem a bit muted though. High clouds coming off the northern fringes of Tropical Depression Irma will occasionally stream into the region today. We will still see sun, it will just look hazy outside.

That hazy sunshine will last all day and into this evening as well. Tonight we will see a few more lower and thicker clouds move in. It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday

The remnants of Irma arrive in Mid-Michigan Wednesday. The bulk of what’s left of Irma will filter into the Ohio valet tomorrow and leftover moisture will spread north into the Great Lakes Region.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will greet us tomorrow morning, and we will likely see a few showers. What’s left of the system likely won't have much to work with by the time it reaches us. Any rain we see tomorrow will be scattered and on the lighter side.

Many folks north of US-10 may not even see any rain at all with most the light showers hanging out to the south. You track any showers we see tomorrow using our Interactive Radar.

Highs tomorrow will hang closer to the mid 70s due to the added clouds and light rain.

Thursday & Beyond

Despite one rainy day the rest of the week looks similar to how it started.

Thursday through Saturday will feature a general mix of sun and clouds with daily highs running in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the weekend.

A chance for scattered thunderstorms returns to the picture with our next frontal system late Sunday into early next Monday.

Check out the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look at the weekend.

