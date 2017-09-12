Protest planned ahead of Kid Rock concert in Detroit

Things will get rocking at the new Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night as Kid Rock takes to the stage.

But it isn’t without controversy.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, kicks off the first of six concerts tonight at the new venue in downtown Detroit.

But outside the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter is planning a protest.

The civil rights group last week called for the cancellation of Kid Rock’s performances because of his past display of the Confederate flag during performances. Also, his recent criticism of black former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem last year.

On Monday Kid Rock released an obscenity-laden response to the protest on his Facebook page, saying the criticism about his concerts is politically motivated.

Saying, "None of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office."

He continued, "I am the bona fide KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that! Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city.

Kid Rock has been encouraged to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

