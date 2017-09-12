Grant helps MI foster closet buy clothes for women

A Mount Pleasant group got a grant to help teenage girls and young women buy brand new outfits.

The Isabella County Foster Closet of Michigan got a $2,000 grant from the Mount Pleasant Community Foundation.

They’ll use the money to take girls in foster care between the ages of 18-and-21 shopping for new clothes.

The director of the closet said a new outfit can make a huge difference.

“What we’re hoping is, there’s a high number of teenagers in foster care that can end up in the prison system and what not, and we feel any little positive impact we can make on their life now, hopefully that would help,” said Holly Hansen-Watson, Branch Manager.

The foster closet is also accepting donations to make a similar program possible for young men.

