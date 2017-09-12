CMU students use Irma to study hurricane forecasting

Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
Residents are outraged after learning a developer wants to bring in low-income senior housing to their neighborhood.More >
A mother and her young adult son died when the car they were in slammed into the back of a school bus. Now, people from all over are helping to ensure both get a proper sendoff.More >
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >
Thomas Township Police were called to the area of N. River Road and Geddes Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 9.More >
Police say DNA results have positively identified the Kansas boy discovered earlier this month encased in concrete.More >
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans — it underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make widespread identity theft possible.More >
A community in Ohio came together recently to support a six-year-old boy battling stage-four pediatric cancer.More >
Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.More >
