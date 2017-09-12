Deputies looking for driver in tractor hit-and-run

Deputies are asking for your help tracking down a truck that hit a tractor and then took off.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7000 block of South Nottawa Road on Sept. 7 at 4:22 p.m.

Investigators said a 2007-2013 Chevy truck, either dark gray or black in color hit the tractor. There would be front, passenger-side damage, and the truck would be missing a fender flare.

There would also be damage on the rear side of the wheel opening.

No one was hurt in the incident.

If you have any information, call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 772-0911.

