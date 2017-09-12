Saginaw Fire Department awarded $32,000 for carbon monoxide alarms

The Saginaw Fire Department has been awarded more than $32,000 to buy hundreds of new carbon monoxide alarms to help protect Saginaw residents.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program awarded $32,381 to the Saginaw Fire Department.

“This grant will allow us to purchase and install 1000 carbon monoxide alarms in Saginaw resident's homes,” said Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo, Saginaw Fire Department. “Much like our free smoke alarm program, this program will enable us to not only install carbon monoxide alarms in area homes, but it will also give us the opportunity to interact with our citizens and provide them with valuable safety information.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants program has positively affected public safety by providing nearly $7.3 billion since 2001 for fire prevention and safety equipment.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.