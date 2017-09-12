Genesee County Land Bank awarded grant to demolish blighted properties

Genesee County Land Bank Authority received a grant to demolish vacant and blighted buildings in Flint.

GCLBA plans to demolish properties on 1425 N. Saginaw, 810 Ballenger Highway, and 1518 N. Averil Avenue in Flint. Demolition includes five vacant and fire damaged apartment buildings, three commercial buildings, and the removal of 30 vacant and abandoned mobile homes.

The grant was contributed by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the City of Flint, Genesee County, and a private donor.

Michele Wildman, the Executive Director of the Genesee County Land Bank said this the first step to the of recovery Flint’s neighborhoods.

“Funding to address blighted commercial properties is a critical part of the revitalization of Flint’s neighborhoods,” said Wildman. “Demolition work at these three sites will improve adjacent residential neighborhoods and help ensure that planned redevelopment efforts by partners in each of these areas are successful.”

“Eliminating blight and stabilizing neighborhoods is one of the Mayor’s top priorities as well as a key goal of the City’s Imagine Flint Master Plan and Five Year Blight Elimination Framework,” said Wildman.

The GCLBA is completing required environmental test work. Contractors interested in becoming pre-qualified can find more information on GCLBA’s website.

