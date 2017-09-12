Breaking: Accident closes ramp from US-10 to I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Accident closes ramp from US-10 to I-75

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash has closed the ramp from westbound US-10 to southbound I-75.

Bay County Central Dispatch reports that a box-truck semi accident has closed the ramp until further notice.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

You are being asked to find a different route.

