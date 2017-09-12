Midland community run and walk for the Special Olympics

Midland is hosting a community run and walk to support and raise awareness for athletes of the Special Olympics.

The Midland Community Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is on Sept. 14th. The 3.5 mile run starts at 5:30 p.m. and the 2 mile walk will start shortly after.

The run will start at 5:30pm at 2727 Rodd St. in the Law Enforcement Center, followed by the walk shortly after. They will both end at the Dow Diamond baseball center.

The LETR is used to raise funds and create awareness for the athletes who participate in the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Torch Run raises funds for over 23,000 athletes who compete in the Special Olympics of Michigan.



You can register for the run/walk or donate at the community run’s web page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.